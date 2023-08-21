Goldman Sachs: A government shutdown would be ‘manageable’ for the economy. That’s why it’s likely to happen

Goldman Sachs is warning a shutdown is “more likely than not” to happen later this year.

 Kevin Wurm/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Goldman Sachs is warning clients that Washington is on a collision course with its first government shutdown in five years.

“The ingredients for a shutdown — a thin House majority, a dispute on spending levels and potential complications from various political issues — are present,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a Sunday night report.