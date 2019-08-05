BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Crews respond to wind turbine on fire in Columbia County

Money

Golden Corral headed to Janesville

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 06:39 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 06:44 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A new all-you-can-eat restaurant is coming to Janesville. 

Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price told News 3 Now that the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill will take over the former Quaker Steak & Lube building on Wellington Place. 

The family-style buffet chain is expected to be open by the end of the year, but an opening date hasn't yet been announced. 

The Quaker Steak & Lube closed in June after slow sales, which the former owner told the Janesville Gazette was related to road construction in the area. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Money Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars