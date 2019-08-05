Golden Corral headed to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A new all-you-can-eat restaurant is coming to Janesville.
Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price told News 3 Now that the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill will take over the former Quaker Steak & Lube building on Wellington Place.
The family-style buffet chain is expected to be open by the end of the year, but an opening date hasn't yet been announced.
The Quaker Steak & Lube closed in June after slow sales, which the former owner told the Janesville Gazette was related to road construction in the area.
