GM’s Cruise to slash fleet of robotaxis by 50% in San Francisco after collisions

A Cruise autonomous taxi is seen here in San Francisco, California, on August 10.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — California authorities have asked General Motors to “immediately” take some of its Cruse robotaxis off the road after autonomous vehicles were involved in two collisions – including one with an active fire truck – last week in San Francisco.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed to CNN that it is investigating “recent concerning incidents involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.”