GM CEO Marry Barra tells CNN she’s ‘frustrated’ about the strike

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors Co., is pictured during the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, US, on March 14. On September 15 on CNN, Barra said she’s “frustrated” with the autoworker strike that began overnight, and said that her company has a “very compelling offer” for the union.

 Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra said she’s “frustrated” with the autoworker strike that began overnight, and said that her company has a “very compelling offer” for the union.

“I think we have an offer that resonates with our people,” Barra told CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich, saying that the offer includes pay raises up to 21%, job security and healthcare. “Our team is ready to be at the table… and we need UAW leadership to get back to the table so we can get these issues resolved and get people back to work.”

CNN’s Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report