Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Global stocks and oil prices moved higher Monday as investors gave a cautious welcome to news of an agreement that could avert a catastrophic US debt default.

Germany’s DAX (DAX) was up 0.3% in early trade, with France’s CAC 40 (CAC40) edging up 0.2%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) closed at a 33-year high, boosted by optimism over the debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen, which lifted exporters. The index has rallied nearly 20% this year.