Global markets slide as recession fears grip investors

 Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Stock markets in Europe and Asia fell Friday as investors became increasingly worried that more interest rate hikes by central banks would tip major economies into a prolonged recession.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index led the losses, closing 1.7% down. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) ended the day 1.5% lower and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.3%. Stock exchanges in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.