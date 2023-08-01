Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Global stock markets fell Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded its US credit rating from the highest level, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance” and the American government’s growing debt burden.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 (N225) index had its worst day of the year, ending down 2.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index closed down 2.5%, after Fitch cut its rating on US debt to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday.