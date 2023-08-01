Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Global stock markets fell Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded its US credit rating from the highest level, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance” and the American government’s growing debt burden.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 (N225) index had its worst day of the year, ending down 2.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index closed down 2.5%, after Fitch cut its rating on US debt to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday.
Asian markets may “tread cautiously” as investors turn wary of foreign holders selling their US Treasuries, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
The selling of US Treasuries could lead to a further increase in US Treasuries yields, which typically caps stock market rallies, he added.
European stocks fared a little better but the region’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index fell 1.7% by 5.05 a.m. ET to its lowest level in more than two weeks. Germany’s DAX (DAX) dropped 1.7% and France’s CAC (CAC40) 40 fell 1.5%, while London’s FTSE 100 (UKX) also hit a two-week low, down 1.8%.
US stock futures were also lower. The S&P 500 index was down almost 1% and the Nasdaq down 1.2% in pre-market. But US Treasuries prices ticked higher, shaving a couple of points off the 10-year yield to 4.02%.
“The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions,” Fitch said in a statement.
The rating agency expects America’s general government deficit to rise to 6.3% of GDP in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022.
China and Japan are the largest foreign investors in American government debt. Together they own $2 trillion, which is more than a quarter of the $7.6 trillion in US Treasury securities held by foreign countries.
Nonetheless, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday that they don’t believe there are any meaningful holders of Treasury securities who will be forced to sell due to a downgrade.
“S&P downgraded the sovereign rating in 2011 and while it had a meaningfully negative impact on sentiment, there was no apparent forced selling at that time,” they said in a research note.
“Because Treasury securities are such an important asset class, most investment mandates and regulatory regimes refer to them specifically, rather than AAA-rated government debt,” the Goldman Sachs analysts said.