Global market cheers for US debt ceiling deal fade

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan.

 Zhang Xiaoyu/Xinhua/Getty Images

Hong Kong/London (CNN) — European stocks and oil prices gave up early gains Monday, but US stock futures stayed positive following weekend news of an agreement that could avert a catastrophic US debt default.

Germany’s DAX (DAX) closed 0.2% lower, with France’s CAC 40 (CAC40) falling by a similar margin after both posted gains earlier in the day. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) closed at a 33-year high, boosted by optimism over the debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen, which lifted exporters. The index has rallied nearly 20% this year.