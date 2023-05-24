Glitches, echoes and ‘melting the servers’ crash

Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street in November 2022 in San Francisco, California. Twitter’s livestream event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crashed and was delayed on May 24.

 David Odisho/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Twitter’s livestream event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crashed and was delayed on Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of users logged on to hear DeSantis announce his bid for the White House.

Sound from the livestream event — which was held on Twitter Spaces and hosted by owner Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks — cut in and out in the first minutes after starting.