London (CNN) — German tabloid newspaper Bild plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it scales back its regional operations this year — and ramps up its use of artificial intelligence in preparation for a digital-only future.

Axel Springer, which publishes Germany’s biggest-selling daily newspaper, told employees in an email Tuesday that the newspaper would cut six of its 18 regional editions, and close two-thirds of its regional offices. The company plans to produce Bild’s regional newspapers, and manage its regional reporters, from Berlin in the future, it said.