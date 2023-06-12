Gen Z and Millennials are scrimping. Boomers? Living it up

People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, one of the nation's premier shopping streets on February 15, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Baby Boomers are living it up, splurging on cruises and restaurants. Younger Americans are struggling just to keep up.

Bank of America internal data shows a “significant gap” in spending has opened recently between older and younger generations.