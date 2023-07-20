Gay Water, a new canned cocktail, wants to be the anti-Bud Light

Gay Water, a canned vodka soda, launches Thursday.

 Gay Water

New York (CNN) — In a sea of canned cocktails, Gay Water wants to stand out.

Launching Thursday is a brightly colored canned vodka and soda beverage that proudly displays who it’s for, instead of backing off from support for the LGBTQ+ community as other companies have done in recent months. In other words, where Bud Light has buckled under pressure as bigotry grows against the LGBTQ+ community, Gay Water’s creator Spencer Hoddeson wants his new boozy brand to be the antithesis of that.