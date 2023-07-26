Gasoline prices are spiking. That’s a problem for Powell and the Fed

A person pumps gas at a Chevron gas station on May 26, in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Prices at the gas pump are suddenly surging, causing headaches for consumers and central bankers alike.

The two-day jump in gasoline prices — the biggest in a year — is combining with a rally in wheat and other agricultural commodities. A lasting spike in food and fuel prices would unravel progress on the inflation front, potentially forcing the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.