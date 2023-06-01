Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Fuel prices have nearly tripled in Nigeria after the country’s new President Bola Tinubu said his administration would no longer subsidize gasoline for citizens of Africa’s largest oil producer.

In a seemingly off-the-cuff remark during his inaugural speech Monday, Tinubu declared, “the fuel subsidy is gone,” adding that it was unsustainable. The rising costs could not be justified as resources dwindle, he said.