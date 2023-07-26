New York (CNN) — Gap has named a new CEO, from toy giant Mattel, nearly a year after its previous leader departed.

The retailer announced Wednesday that Richard Dickson, currently Mattel’s president and chief operating officer, will assume the position. He’s been with the toymaker for a collective 20 years, most recently from 2014 until now, where he helped revitalize the Barbie brand. He also had a previous stint at Jones New York, where he ran a number of its brands like Nine West for a decade before rejoining Mattel.