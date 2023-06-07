GameStop fires CEO and names Ryan Cohen executive chairman

GameStop fired its CEO, Matt Furlong, and elevated Ryan Cohen to executive chairman, the company announced, and pictured, a GameStop store in New York, on March 16.

 Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — GameStop fired its CEO, Matt Furlong, and elevated Ryan Cohen to executive chairman, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company did not provide a reason for Furlong’s termination, nor did it respond to CNN’s request for further information. However, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Furlong will be entitled to receive payments and benefits associated with a termination without cause. Furlong had been GameStop’s CEO since 2021.