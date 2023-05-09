After two years of punishing inflation, Americans lack confidence that the nation's leaders in the White House, Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are doing the right thing for the economy, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday.

Just 35% of those polled have a "great deal" or "fair amount" of confidence in President Joe Biden to do or recommend the right thing for the economy, the survey finds. Gallup said that nearly matches the low confidence rating for presidents — 34% for former President George W. Bush in 2008 during the Great Recession.