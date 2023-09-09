(CNN) — People aren’t buying furniture like they used to.

Last week, a pair of furniture retailers said they are experiencing a massive sales slump compared to last year. On Thursday, luxury furniture brand RH reported a 19% drop in second-quarter revenue, while on Friday, Hooker Furnishings, a Virginia-based furniture manufacturer that sells goods at Wayfair, Macy’s and other retailers, said their second-quarter revenue plummeted 36%.