Bankrupt FTX gets permission to liquidate crypto assets

A bankruptcy judge granted FTX, the collapsed crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, permission to liquidate its digital assets.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

New York (CNN) — Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is suing founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, accusing them of siphoning millions of dollars in company funds to enrich themselves and their “pet causes.”

The lawsuit aims to recover funds that FTX leaders say were “fraudulently transferred and misappropriated” by Bankman-Fried’s parents.