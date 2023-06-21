FTC sues Amazon, alleging it tricked consumers into signing up for Prime

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging that the e-commerce giant has tricked millions of consumers into signing up for its Prime subscription service through deceptive user interface designs.

The complaint filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington also takes aim at Amazon for allegedly trying to keep users subscribed who wished to cancel their memberships.