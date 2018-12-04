Frontier Airlines adds additional flights from Madison to Las Vegas, Orlando

Submitted

MADISON, Wis. - Frontier Airlines will be adding additional flights from the Dane County Regional Airport to Las Vegas and Orlando in January, according to a release.

Passenger demand continues to drive airlines to add additional flights, officials said.

"More frequent, non-stop flights to popular destinations like Las Vegas and Orlando will help business travelers and residents who are looking for a getaway as temperatures turn cooler," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with Frontier Airlines to increase low-fare options for our airport customers and make it even easier to fly local."

Flights to Las Vegas and Orlando will now leave four times a week, officials said.

“Las Vegas and Orlando are top destination markets for Madison travelers,” Airport Director Kim Jones said in the release. “We are extremely pleased that Frontier has decided to add additional service to these destinations.”

