France orders Apple to pull iPhone 12 off shelves for high radiation levels

Customers exit an Apple Inc. store in the Opera district in Paris, France, on July 24, 2022. Apple is fighting France’s claims that the iPhone 12 surpasses European radiation exposure limits after French regulators ordered a pause on sales and a fix to phones already sold to customers.

 Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Apple is fighting France’s claims that the iPhone 12 surpasses European radiation exposure limits after French regulators on Tuesday ordered a pause on sales and a fix to phones already sold to customers.

France’s National Frequency Agency said it “has demanded that Apple withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, effective 12 September 2023, as measures show the specific absorption rate exceeds the set limits.” The agency said the iPhone 12 is not compliant with European Union regulations.