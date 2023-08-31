France announces more food price caps, takes aim at multinational firms

The aim is "to definitively break the spiral of food prices," according to finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

 Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Paris (CNN) — The number of price-capped products in French supermarkets will double to 5,000, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday, as data revealed another month of double-digit food inflation.

Speaking to French broadcaster France2, Le Maire also criticized several multinational companies, including Unilever (UL) and PepsiCo (PEP), for not doing enough to help French consumers.