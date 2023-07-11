Fran Drescher criticized for Dolce & Gabbana Italy trip as actors strike deadline approaches

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher seen on February 26, in Los Angeles, California was criticized for Dolce & Gabbana Italy trip as actors strike deadline approaches.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Fran Drescher, the president of the SAG-AFTRA union, is facing criticism for traveling to Italy to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda festivities this past weekend as her 160,000-member actors union faces a Thursday deadline to go on strike.

Drescher’s appearance at the glamor event was confirmed in an Instagram post that showed her photographed with Kim Kardashian. That prompted criticism from a number of SAG-AFTRA members, as well as members of the Writer Guild of America, which is already on strike against the studios and streaming services.