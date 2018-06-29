Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Foxconn Technology Group plans to open an office in Green Bay.

The company announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to purchase a six-story, 75,000-square-foot building in downtown Green Bay that will serve as an "innovation center."

The Taiwanese company says the center will create at least 200 high-tech jobs. Workers will focus on developing applications for the company's display screens.

The center will complement a massive campus Foxconn is preparing to build in Mount Pleasant in far southeastern Wisconsin.

19 Photos Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker have grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Foxconn Technology Group project.

PHOTOS: Trump, Walker attend Foxconn groundbreaking Thursday Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker have grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Foxconn Technology Group project. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trump and Walker were joined by Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee Christopher Murdock for the ceremony at the groundbreaking. The group stood in front of a massive American flag held aloft by a pair of construction cranes Thursday. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Trump speaks as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. [ + - ] 2018 Getty Images President Trump said Gov. Walker is "a special talent. I hope he doesn't run against me, that would come back to haunt me." [ + - ] Getty Gov. Walker says he believes Foxconn will add $51 billion to state’s economy over next 15 years. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Guests listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the $10 billion factory complex.

[ + - ] 2018 Getty Images President Donald Trump listens while Masayoshi Son, SoftBank CEO, speaks at the Foxconn event Thursday. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trump, Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The five men used golden shovels in the ceremony Thursday morning before Trump and others gave remarks at another location, the Opus building on the Foxconn campus. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. View from the Opus building on the Foxconn campus where President Trump will speak Thursday. The short groundbreaking ceremony was streamed on the screen for the crowd. [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chairman Gou says President Trump is "one of the few leaders who has shown me such passion, attention and support." Also pictured: Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank [ + - ] Getty Terry Gou, Foxconn CEO, and Gov. Scott Walker at the Foxconn groundbreaking site. [ + - ] Getty [ + - ] Getty MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: The U.S. flag flies where President Donald Trump will speak later at the ground breaking for the Foxconn Technology Group on June 28, 2018 in Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images) [ + - ] Getty MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: The U.S. flag flies where President Donald Trump will speak later at the ground breaking for the Foxconn Technology Group on June 28, 2018 in Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images) [ + - ] Getty MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: The U.S. flag flies where President Donald Trump will speak later at the ground breaking for the Foxconn Technology Group on June 28, 2018 in Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Trump leaves after speaking at the facility at the Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park. [ + - ]

Gov. Scott Walker has been touting the campus as an economic boon for the entire state as he faces re-election in November. An overwhelming number of respondents to a Marquette University Law School poll released last week, however, doubted the campus would help businesses elsewhere in the state.

While Trump was in the Milwaukee area Thursday for the Foxconn campus groundbreaking, environmental, labor and immigrations protests broke out.