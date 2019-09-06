Foxconn executive steps away from Wisconsin project
MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group says Louis Woo has stepped down as the executive who has represented the Taiwanese company in Wisconsin.
Foxconn told the Journal Times that Woo has "relinquished his project responsibilities to focus on addressing some personal matters." Foxconn wasn't specific on the personal matters or say if the change was permanent or temporary.
Woo was a special assistant to Foxconn founder and former Chairman Terry Gou before Gou launched an unsuccessful campaign for president of Taiwan.
Foxconn says Jay Lee, deputy chairman and a board member, will step into Woo's role.
Lee is an artificial intelligence expert and a University of Cincinnati professor who was named to a Foxconn leadership group earlier this year.
