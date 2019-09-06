Foxconn executive steps away from Wisconsin project

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: Foxconn CEO Terry Gou (L) surveys the site along with Louis Woo (R), Gou's special assistant, before the groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group computer screen plant on June 28, 2018 in Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin. U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend the event with Foxconn, which has committed to build a $10 billion plant in what it has named the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, and to creating 13,000 Wisconsin jobs. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group says Louis Woo has stepped down as the executive who has represented the Taiwanese company in Wisconsin.

Foxconn told the Journal Times that Woo has "relinquished his project responsibilities to focus on addressing some personal matters." Foxconn wasn't specific on the personal matters or say if the change was permanent or temporary.

Woo was a special assistant to Foxconn founder and former Chairman Terry Gou before Gou launched an unsuccessful campaign for president of Taiwan.

Foxconn says Jay Lee, deputy chairman and a board member, will step into Woo's role.

Lee is an artificial intelligence expert and a University of Cincinnati professor who was named to a Foxconn leadership group earlier this year.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scott Walker, governor of Wisconsin, center, speaks as Louis Woo, special assistant to the chairman and chief executive officer of Foxconn Technology Group, right, and Wilbur Ross, U.S. commerce secretary, listen during a panel discussion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

