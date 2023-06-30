Fox News to pay $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, on April 12.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said Friday.

Grossberg had accused Fox News of pressuring her into giving false testimony in Dominion Voting Systems’ historic defamation case against the network, and of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several senior executives.