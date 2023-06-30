Fox News pays $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, on April 12.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said on Friday.

Grossberg had accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving give false testimony in the Dominion case, and also of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several top executives.