Fox News relies on existing stable of hosts to boost historically low prime-time ratings

Jesse Watters will take over Tucker Carlson's former sot in a Fox News prime-time shakeup. Walters is pictured here at FOX Studios on September 27, 2022 in New York City.

 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Fox News on Monday unveiled a revamped prime-time lineup, naming a new 8 pm host to fill the void left by Tucker Carlson’s firing and shuffling its biggest stars around to boost sagging ratings as viewers rebel to protest the popular host’s dismissal.

The right-wing network announced that Laura Ingraham will helm its 7 pm hour; Jesse Watters will move to 8 pm; Sean Hannity will remain at 9 pm; Greg Gutfeld will slide an hour earlier to 10 pm; and Trace Gallagher will anchor 11 pm.