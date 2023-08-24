(CNN) — The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 campaign season hosted by Fox News averaged 12.8 million viewers, according to viewership data, a larger than expected audience given the notable absence of frontrunner and disgraced former President Donald Trump.

The numbers were far short of the historic 24 million viewers who tuned into the first Republican debate in August 2015, in which Trump fiercely sparred with the large field of candidates, as well as co-moderator Megyn Kelly.