(CNN) — Fox News argued in court Wednesday that its hosts and guests were merely raising questions and “presented a puzzle to unravel” when they repeatedly suggested, falsely, that January 6 rioter Ray Epps was a government agent who orchestrated the attack.

The pushback came in a defamation suit that Epps filed against the right-wing network. He claims Fox figures, including ex-host Tucker Carlson, destroyed his reputation by repeatedly raising the baseless idea that he led a false-flag plot to hurt Donald Trump.