Fourth of July gas prices take an almost unprecedented plunge

A person pumps gas at a Chevron gas station on May 26 in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The roads will be crowded this Fourth of July weekend, but travelers have at least one thing going for them: much cheaper gas prices than last year.

A record-setting 43.2 million Americans are expected to travel by car this holiday weekend, according to AAA. That’s 2.4% higher than last Fourth of July.