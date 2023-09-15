New York (CNN) — Former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt was sentenced to three years’ probation on Friday for her role in the bank’s sprawling fake-accounts scandal.

Tolstedt had agreed to plead guilty to the criminal charge of obstructing regulators’ investigation of the bank, which she left in 2016 as the scandal burst into the public arena. Her lawyers argued for her to be sentenced to probation, including six months of home confinement, rather than the 12-month prison sentence sought by prosecutors.