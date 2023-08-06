(CNN) — The US economy is resilient, but policymakers need to take the long view on the country’s fiscal challenges, three former Treasury secretaries told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

Last week, Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s top credit rating’s agencies, downgraded the US government’s credit rating from a stellar AAA to an AA+ due in part to “the erosion of governance … over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”