Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down from board of directors

Starbucks announced on September 13 that founder Howard Schultz, seen here on March 29, is stepping down from its board of directors.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

New York (CNN) — Starbucks announced Wednesday that Howard Schultz is stepping down from its board of directors – but the former chairman’s name will be sticking around.

Though Schultz is retiring, Starbucks is giving him the title of “lifelong Chairman Emeritus.”

– CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.