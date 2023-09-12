(CNN) — Former National Football League reporter Jim Trotter filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Media Tuesday, alleging that he was let go by the football league because he publicly challenged Commissioner Roger Goodell and other executives on the NFL’s “record of race discrimination and lack of diversity.”

Trotter worked as a sports reporter for the NFL from 2018 until March. In a March post on Twitter (now called X), Trotter said he was informed that his contract had not been renewed.