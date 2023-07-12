Former Fox executives say they regret helping Rupert Murdoch birth ‘disinformation machine’

Rupert Murdoch is shown at his annual party at Spencer House, St James' Place in London.,Thursday June 22. Three former high-ranking Fox executives are blasting Rupert Murdoch for Fox News’ role spreading disinformation in the public discourse.

 Victoria Jones/PA/AP

(CNN) — Three former high-ranking Fox executives are blasting Rupert Murdoch for Fox News’ role spreading disinformation in the public discourse.

In a joint statement published Wednesday, the executives — Preston Padden, Ken Solomon, and Bill Reyner — expressed profound regret for their roles helping Murdoch build Fox in its early days. Padden was Fox’s chief Washington lobbyist; Solomon was the vice president of network distribution; and Reyner was the lead outside counsel.