New York (CNN) — David Bohrman, a former veteran CNN producer and executive who pioneered the use of the “Magic Wall,” died Sunday following complications after hip surgery, according to his family. He was 69.

Bohrman, a native of Hollywood, California, had a long and storied career in television, starting in local news in Los Angeles. He joined CNN in 1998 and later became the network’s Washington bureau chief and senior vice president.