Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning just got much cheaper

Ford Lightning F-150 pickup trucks during a media event at Vino Farms in Healdsburg, California, in 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Ford announced on Monday that it is slashing prices significantly for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Since the F-150 Lightning’s release in mid-2021, the auto manufacturer has raised prices several times, citing in part “significant material cost increases” for key electric vehicle battery components like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. And Ford (F) isn’t alone. Tesla (TSLA) has also had to increase prices for a number of its models.