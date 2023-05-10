Ford reveals the new Ranger for the US, where competition is huge among smaller trucks

In America, "Ford truck" usually means the F-series, the best-selling truck here for decades. But in many parts of the world, it probably means the Ford Ranger.

The Ranger is sold in 180 markets around the globe and, in 17 of them, it's actually the best-seller in its class. In the United States, where the model was re-introduced in 2018 after going on hiatus in 2011, the Ranger is something of a middle-child. In terms of size and capabilities, it fits between the big F-150 and the small, car-like Ford Maverick. Originally developed in Australia, it was designed as a serious work truck for places where roads are narrow and often sketchy.