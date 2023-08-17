(CNN) — Ford has just unveiled the 800-horsepower Ford Mustang GTD which will be available in late 2024 or early 2025 at a starting price around $300,000.

There’s much more in this Mustang, according to Ford (F), besides its powerful engine to account for its Lamborghini-level price. It’s modeled on the Mustang GT3 racing car that’s set to be driven in international competition next year.