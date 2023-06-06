(CNN) — Ford is recalling more than 125,000 Escape SUVs, Maverick pickups and Lincoln Corsair luxury SUVs because their engines could leak fluids and catch fire. All the vehicles being recalled are hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions.

All three models share similar engineering. Because of a manufacturing problem, the 2.5-liter gasoline engines can leak engine oil or gasoline vapors that can catch fire when they contact hot parts in the vehicles’ engine compartment. Because the vehicles are hybrid and have electric motors as well as gas engines, someone could continue driving even after the engine has failed, making problems worse, according to paperwork Ford filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.