For the first time, cable and broadcast makes up less than half of TV viewing

 demaerre/iStockphoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The decline in traditional broadcast and cable television viewership is accelerating, falling below a major milestone for the first time.

In July, linear TV made up less than half of all TV viewing, according to Nielsen. Both broadcast and cable “each represented record low shares” of total viewership, the firm’s report said, making up just 49.6% combined. Meanwhile streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube, grew last month to a record high of 38.7% of all total TV watching.