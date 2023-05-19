Florida’s new immigration law prompts travel advisory from Latino advocacy group

Domingo Garcia, president of the Latino advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), called the new immigration law “hostile and dangerous.”

 Nathan Howard/AP/File

(CNN) — One of the most prominent Latino advocacy groups in the United States is urging people to avoid traveling to Florida ahead of a new immigration law that’s set to go into effect in July.

Ahead of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expected presidential bid announcement, he signed a law last week requiring employers with more than 25 employees to check their immigration status using a federal database known as E-Verify. Employers who don’t comply with the law face fines of $1,000 per day until they provide proof that their workers are legal citizens.