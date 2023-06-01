Florida’s homeowner insurance rates are four times the national average. That’s not getting better anytime soon

Talukder Mahtab surveys the roof of his business after it was hit by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida.

 Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Hurricane season officially starts Thursday. But no matter how many storms hit Florida this year, the state’s residents are already struggling as they try to get homeowners’ insurance.

National insurers have very little presence in Florida. Big insurance companies dominate more than half the market in the rest of the country. But in Florida, State Farm has about 7% of the market, according to the Insurance Information Institute, an industry trade group. No other major insurer has as much as 2%.