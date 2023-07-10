Florida is now America’s inflation hotspot

A customer looks over merchandise at a store on March 14 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Florida is America’s inflation hotspot, thanks to a persistent problem with sky-high housing costs.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area has the highest inflation rate of metro areas with more than 2.5 million residents, with a 9% inflation rate for the 12 months ended in April.