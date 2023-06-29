New York (CNN) — The problems with flight delays and cancellations that have plagued US travelers this week are mostly over — except at struggling United Airlines.

Tracking service FlightAware shows that there are 383 flights to, from or within the United States that have been canceled as of 9 am ET Thursday and another 963 delayed. For canceled flights, the problem is clearly focused on United, with 318 of those cancellations. That means 11% of United flights scheduled for Thursday were already canceled.