Police in northern India have arrested five suspects in connection with a series of homemade bomb explosions this week near Amritsar's Golden Temple, the holiest shrine in Sikhism.

Gaurav Yadav, police deputy commissioner in the state of Punjab, told a news conference Thursday that the blasts on May 6, May 8 and near midnight on May 10 occurred outside the temple, which houses Sikhism's holy scripture.