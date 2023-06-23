Five Nikola electric trucks catch fire at Phoenix headquarters, company says ‘foul play suspected’

The aftermath of a fire at Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, is seen here on June 23.

 From Phoenix Fire Dept./Twitter

(CNN) — Nikola, a startup company that makes electric and hydrogen-powered semi trucks, said in a tweet Friday morning that several of its trucks had been damaged in a fire at the company’s Phoenix, Arizona headquarters.

“Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway,” the tweet said.