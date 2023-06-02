Fitch warns it could still downgrade America’s credit rating despite debt ceiling resolution

The US Capitol is seen here in Washington, DC, on June 2. The Senate passed legislation to suspend the US debt ceiling and impose restraints on government spending through the 2024 election, ending a drama that threatened a global financial crisis.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Fitch Ratings is keeping the United States on watch for a potential credit rating downgrade even after Congress passed a last-minute bill to avert a disastrous default.

In its first statement since the Senate passed the debt ceiling legislation Thursday night, Fitch Ratings on Friday said it is keeping the United States on rating watch negative and plans to make a decision on a potential downgrade by the end of September.